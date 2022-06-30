SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 2322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

