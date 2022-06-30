Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $219.28 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

