Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.