Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Banc of California comprises 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of Banc of California worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in Banc of California by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1,481.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 392,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 367,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,198,000 after buying an additional 253,321 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Banc of California Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.