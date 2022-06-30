Sippican Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 4,575 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.