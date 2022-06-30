Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 550 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.