Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 11,026 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in nCino were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in nCino by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period.

NCNO opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

