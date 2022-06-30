Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

OGN stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

