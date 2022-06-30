Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 283.3% in June

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Singapore Exchange stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.85. 3,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

