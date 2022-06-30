Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Up 516.7% in June

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SINC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 38,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
