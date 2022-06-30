Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Up 516.7% in June

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SINC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 38,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

