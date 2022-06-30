Sigma Planning Corp Sells 74,495 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,495 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 377.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 128,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

