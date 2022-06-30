Sigma Planning Corp Sells 66,883 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,883 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.88. 15,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,541. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average of $151.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

