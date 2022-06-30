Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,058,357. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.