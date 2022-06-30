Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,844 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

LMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

