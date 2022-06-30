Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 8,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

