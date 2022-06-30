Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 26,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 195,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.