Sigma Planning Corp Has $28.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.49. 40,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

