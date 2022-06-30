Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.00. 10,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.30. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.