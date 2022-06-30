Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,568 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,016,000 after buying an additional 96,068 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.38. 30,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

