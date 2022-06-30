Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,041 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,281,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 614.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 288,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 248,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 35,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

