Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 23,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 341,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $896.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

