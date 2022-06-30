Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$15.75 at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.75.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$949.90 million and a P/E ratio of 23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$12.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.52.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.6109517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.06%.

About Sienna Senior Living (Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.