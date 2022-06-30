Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($79.79) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($73.83) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €47.36 ($50.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.49 ($46.27) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($71.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

