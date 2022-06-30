Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $249,051.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,882,974 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

