Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Market Cap Hits $19.96 Million

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shroom.Finance

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

