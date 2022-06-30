Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Rises By 117.9%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.