Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Rises By 117.9%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.41.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.