Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Drops By 62.1%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.19. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

