Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Expands By 208.6%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSREY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

