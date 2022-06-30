Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Expands By 208.6%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SSREY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
