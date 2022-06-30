Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Increases By 123.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of SZLMY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 2,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $34.28.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th.
About Swiss Life (Get Rating)
Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.
