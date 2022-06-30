Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Rises By 733.3%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

