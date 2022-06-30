Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Expands By 698.1%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 698.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SLVRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 163,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Silver One Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

