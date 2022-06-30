Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Expands By 698.1%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 698.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SLVRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 163,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Silver One Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
About Silver One Resources (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver One Resources (SLVRF)
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.