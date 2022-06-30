Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Increases By 169.8%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SAFRY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,440. Safran has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.
About Safran (Get Rating)
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.
