Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expands By 264.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 85,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.49) to €47.50 ($50.53) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

