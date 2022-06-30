Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expands By 264.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 85,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.49) to €47.50 ($50.53) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
