Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Rises By 100.0%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PBCRY traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

