Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Drops By 62.9%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.10.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
