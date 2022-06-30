Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Drops By 62.9%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

