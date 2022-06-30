Short Interest in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Drops By 55.3%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 1.02% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGSS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,561. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

