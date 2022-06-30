Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Drops By 53.0%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 133,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

