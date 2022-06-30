Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Decreases By 57.7%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207. Mitsubishi Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

