Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Declines By 58.5%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MDH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,799. MDH Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the first quarter worth $473,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the first quarter worth $479,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 44.1% in the first quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

