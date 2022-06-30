Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Drops By 87.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EMXF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

