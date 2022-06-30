Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Decreases By 54.7%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Shares of Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHYF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.