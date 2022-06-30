Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Declines By 66.1%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of GRAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 2,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,792. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.