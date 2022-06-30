Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Rises By 122.7%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,000.

NASDAQ MILN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

