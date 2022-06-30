Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Expands By 650.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GJNSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

OTCMKTS GJNSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

