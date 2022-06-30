Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Increases By 1,200.0%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GMBLP opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 19.83%.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

