Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Grows By 593.9%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 593.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE TEAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $15.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF)
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.