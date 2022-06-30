Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Grows By 593.9%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 593.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TEAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

