Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Decreases By 54.2%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CytRx stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 483,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.