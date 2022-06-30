Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Drops By 98.7%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AKTAF stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
