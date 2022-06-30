Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Drops By 98.7%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AKTAF stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.