Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Decreases By 53.7%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. Admiral Group has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $51.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.5017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMIGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,600 ($31.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.19) to GBX 2,630 ($32.27) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($37.52) to GBX 2,240 ($27.48) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,878.78.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

