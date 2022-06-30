Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of £42.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. Kore Potash has a 1 year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

