Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of £42.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. Kore Potash has a 1 year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Kore Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

